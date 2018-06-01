Royals start Volquez, Blue Jays go with Estrada in ALCS

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Royals are sending Blue Jays antagonist Edinson Volquez to the mound for Game 1 of their AL Championship Series while Toronto is countering with Marco Estrada.

The opening game is Friday night at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

It was Volquez whose inside pitching drew the ire of the Blue Jays in early August, eventually leading to a pair of bench-clearing incidents during their game at Rogers Centre. After the game, he called Blue Jays star Josh Donaldson "a little baby" for complaining about his pitching.

The Royals will start Yordano Ventura in Game 2 on Saturday, while Johnny Cueto will pitch the third game in Toronto. The Blue Jays will put David Price on the mound in Game 2, followed by Marcus Stroman and knuckleballer R.A. Dickey.