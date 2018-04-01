Royals Strike Late but Fall to Twins

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Justin Morneau and Josh Willingham each hit two-run homers, Trevor Plouffe also went deep and the Minnesota Twins held off the Kansas City Royals 10-7 on Monday night.



Cole De Vries (1-1) lasted five shaky innings to pick up his first major league victory in his third career start. He got plenty of help from Jamey Carroll, who reached base four times with two RBIs, and Ben Revere, who also drove in a pair of runs.

The game was tied 4-all in the fifth when Morneau belted his homer off Will Smith (1-2), also making his third big league start. Ryan Doumit grounded out before Plouffe's homer, which gave Minnesota a three-run cushion and chased Smith.

The Twins survived two runs in the ninth by Kansas City to wrap up their sixth win in seven games. Matt Capps got Johnny Giavotella to ground out with the tying run on deck to finish it.