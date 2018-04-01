Royals' Sweeping Changes

"I think it is just a huge step in the right direction that we've been able to win games," said Manager Buddy Bell.

Much of KC's success this season has been against division rival Cleveland. Kansas City was 6-13 against the Indians. This year, the Royals already are 5-1 against them, although KC is only 5-21 against the rest of the American League.

The Royals scored 20 runs in sweeping the past three games against the Indians.

"They kind of have our number this year," admitted Indian rightfielder Casey Blake. "But, we play them several more times, and we plan on turning the tables."

That was the Royals' first series sweep since last September, but they're downplaying the rivalry.

"It's always nice to beat good teams," said KC Scott Elarton. "But we really need to start beating everybody, and that's the bottom line. We got to play better baseball, and it doesn't matter who we play."