Royals swept by Brewers

KANSAS CITY-- The Royals dropped their second consecutive game to the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, 6-2.

The Royals struggled the gain any traction against Brewer pitching throughout the game.

Brewers starting pitcher, Jhoulys Chacin, was the only pitcher that the Royals were able to get to, as Kansas City scored both of its runs against Chacin.

However, even Chacin only allowed four hits and worked into the sixth inning. The Brewers used four different pitchers after Chacin. The four combined for four strikeouts while only allowing three combined hits.

The lone bright spot for the Royals came in the 4th inning when Mike Moustakas hit a solo home run off of Chacin, getting the Royals on the board.

However, the Brewers wouldn't let Moustakas' bomb stop them, as they scored two more runs in the 8th inning to seal the game.

Both teams will begin four-game series Thursday, both of which include teams from Chicago.

The Brewers look to win their ninth consecutive game against the Chicago Cubs, and the Royals will take on the White Sox.