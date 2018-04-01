Royals Want More

The Royals began a new series against the Baltimore Orioles Thursday night.

It was a slow night for both teams. In the sixth inning, Kansas City's Mark Grudzielanek singled to left center driving John Buck, putting Royals on top 1-0.

The Orioles didn't lag behind for long. In the seventh inning, Baltimore's Paul Bako doubled to left sending in Kevin Millar for the tie.

The Royals were unable to produce in the following innings, so the game was prolonged. Baltimore's Jeff Gibbons singled to left bringing in Nick Markakis to win the game, 2-1.

The Orioles will host the Royals again Friday night.