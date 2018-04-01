Rules Change for Big-Event Lodging

Show-Me State competitors come from across the state and sell-out hotels across Columbia.

"Demand is overwhelming the supply of rooms and they engage more severe cancellation policies at a particular hotel," said Jerry Price of Summit Travel.

One hotel that doesn't change its cancellation policy during busy weekends is the Regency in Downtown Columbia.

"For us to resell a room or two, it's really not a difficult thing -- especially during special events," said Mike Ebert. Regency employee.

While the Regency Hotel doesn't change its cancellation policy for weekends like Show-Me Games or big Mizzou football games, other hotels around town do switch things up a bit for busier weekends.

Normally, hotels will not charge guests if they cancel the reservation before either 4 or 6 p.m., but most Columbia hotels change these policies for special events.

Of ten local hotels, five change cancellation policies on busy weekends. Two of the ten require 24-hours notice and one requests 48 hours notice. Three of the hotels demand notification 72 hours in advance. One hotel said its Show-Me Games policy asks for 30 days advance cancellation.

Four of the hotels also add a minimum two-night stay for special event weekends, and one demands a three-night minimum during the Show-Me Games.

There's also a popular way to save money that can lose you a lot if you cancel your reservation.

"It's not unusual anymore for some hotels to offer a drastically discounted room rate. It's paid for at the time you make your reservation, and it's totally non-refundable," said Price.

The concept received mixed reviews at the Show-Me Games.

"I would do that," said Carissa Corson of Springfield. "You know, I mean, if it's at a discount price, I feel like the loss wouldn't be as big."

"I wouldn't do that because a lot of times we just decide at the last minute that we're just gonna go back home and not stay at a hotel," said Crystal Burden of Lebanon.

Since every hotel has its own cancellation rules, it's always important to learn policies before you make reservations.

In addition to the Show-Me Games, there may be different rules in May for graduation season and in the fall for high-profile MU football games against teams like Nebraska, Texas, and Kansas.

Hotel policies during busy weekends:

Baymont: 24-hour advance cancellation, no minimum stay.

Days Inn: 24-hour advance cancellation, 2-night minimum stay.

Motel 6: Same-day cancellation, no minimum stay.

Extended Stay: 72-hour advance cancellation, 3-night minimum stay.

Travelodge: 72-hour advance cancellation, 2-night minimum stay.

Quality Inn: 30-day advance cancellation, 2-night minimum stay.

Regency: 24-hour advance cancellation always, no minimum stay.

Best Western: always 48-hour advance cancellation, 2-night minimum stay (only for first two weekends of SMSG).

La Quinta Inn: 72-hour advance cancellation, no minimum stay.

Red Roof Inn: No advance cancellation, no minimum stay.