Ruling Expected on School Funding

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan is expected to issue a ruling in upcoming weeks that will have major consequences for the state's public education system. Callahan is considering whether the state's $2.7 billion school funding plan gives students a fair chance at an education. It's not the first important issue Callahan has ruled on. Such things as campaign contributions, the state's child abuse registry and voter identification have come before the judge. Last month, he allowed the state to take control of the St. Louis Public Schools. The court, based in Jefferson City, and is usually the first stop for legal issues involving the state. Because of that, Callahan and two other judges must wrestle with the constitutionality of new laws, while also conducting normal court business.