Ruling Favors St. Louis Street Performers

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Street performers can dance and sing all they want on the streets of St. Louis, without regulation, as far as a federal judge is concerned.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits the city from charging $100 for permits, and requiring auditions of performers.

The ruling, which affects street musicians, jugglers, dancers, magicians, mimes and other performers, was in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The judge also ordered both sides to try to resolve the case in mediation by Sept. 30, or she will consider a permanent injunction.

A message seeking comment from a spokeswoman for Mayor Francis Slay was not immediately returned.