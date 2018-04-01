Ruling Favors St. Louis Street Performers
ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Street performers can dance and sing all they want on the streets of St. Louis, without regulation, as far as a federal judge is concerned.
U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits the city from charging $100 for permits, and requiring auditions of performers.
The ruling, which affects street musicians, jugglers, dancers, magicians, mimes and other performers, was in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union.
The judge also ordered both sides to try to resolve the case in mediation by Sept. 30, or she will consider a permanent injunction.
A message seeking comment from a spokeswoman for Mayor Francis Slay was not immediately returned.
