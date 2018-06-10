Rummage Sale Benefits Missouri River Relief

COLUMBIA - More than 30 people gathered Friday morning to shop at a benefit rummage sale. Volunteers are helping sell everything from baby cloths to power tools, all to support Missouri River Relief.

Missouri River Relief is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing communities to the Missouri River for on-the-river clean-up projects all the way from St. Louis to Yankton, S.D.

Sarah Pennington, a volunteer for Missouri River Relief says this is the second year she is fund raising for the company.

"We get communities involved, do clean-ups, have a lot of education groups...so this it's just a big fundraiser for them," said Pennington.

The sale runs Friday and Saturday from 8am to 3pm on 419 Parkade Boulevard in Columbia.

Last summer, volunteers raised almost $2,500 from a similar sale. "The funds will help the organization keep going: to get volunteers out there, feed them and get them aware. Sometimes schools need our support to get out there..." said Pennington.