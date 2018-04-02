Run Benefits MU Physical Therapy School

The MU Physical Therapy participated in a 5 and 10k walk and run today.

The event is in its 12th year and is held in memory of two former physical therapy students. The event also raises money for the physical therapy school.

The proceeds help students pay for a review course for board exams, and extra money goes toward other community service projects.

After the race, students performed free health screenings including measuring body fat, blood pressure, stretching and balance tests.

According to Natalie Duncan, a student in the program, it is important to educate the public on staying healthy.

"I feel like a lot of times ignorance is the problem so you might not realize you have high blood pressure, or your body fat is a little high. So maybe it's just giving them the information to begin with and what they should be shooting for... what the norms are," Duncan said.

The students have raised more than $14,000 through this event.