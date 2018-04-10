Running against multiple sclerosis

COLUMBIA — People raced around Stephens Lake Park Saturday morning to raise money for multiple sclerosis for the third year.

The race was put on by the philanthropic organization Rockin' Against Multiple Sclerosis or RAMS. The proceeds from the 5K went to the Multiple Sclerosis Institute. The money helps provide the necessary tools to people with MS so they can stay in their home and continue having their independence.

Gretchen Roberts, program project service coordinator for the MS Institute, said MS is tricky because anyone can get it.

"It normally ranges between the 20 to 40 year range, it is more likely to happen in woman than men," Roberts said. "It can happen to anybody, and what's different about MS is that it's hard to see, anyone could have MS and you wouldn't even know it. And it's also one of those diseases that is different for each individual."

Last year RAMS raised about $8,500 through their events.