Running and Walking Before Class

Meet the Blue Ridge Elementary Running and Walking Club.

"We started it last year and over the course of the last year we've probably had about 30 that are regulars,"said Kevin Tyler the running club instructor.

With a short break here and there. It's mostly running and no walking in these hallways.

"I'm really trying to teach kids pace, but some of the little ones it's run as fast as you can then walk, run as fast as you can then walk," explained Tyler.

How cool is it to be able to run the hallways?Christian Jones, a running club first grader expclaimed, "Oh, that is pretty amazing!"

Christian and his fellow students meet before school three days a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for about 15 minutes each day.

Tyler says running three times a week helps get the kids on track for a healthy lifestyle."Trying to give them the idea that being in shape is fun and it's great to be healthy."

The club also helps students with outside activities.

"I have high steppers on monday and wednesday,"said Jazmene Groves.

Since she started the program, Jazmene is playing basketball with a real team.

The only time students stop is to grab a popsicle stick, but it's not time to eat, these sticks are for something else. Each stick represents a lap, eight laps equal one mile. After catching their breath it's time to add up the laps.

That's right, the rule no running in the hallway doesn't apply at Blue Ridge Elementary, at least not before the bell rings. Last year the club ran a total of 1,293 miles. Just to give you an idea of how far that is, it's the distance from Columbia to the Gulf Coast.