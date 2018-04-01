Runway to Reopen Soon at Springfield Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Airline pilots will soon have two options again for landing and departing at the Springfield airport.



One of the two runways at the Springfield-Branson National Airport has been closed since June as crews replaced it with a new 14-inch-thick concrete surface.



Airport officials have scheduled a rededication ceremony Thursday for the runway. But airport spokesman Kent Boyd said it may be early next week before planes are actually able to use the new runway. That's because rain has prevented crews from painting stripes on the concrete.



The runway's completion will mark the end of a nearly $150 million capital improvements program that began in 2006. The airport also has built a terminal, new taxiways, a fire station and a fueling area.