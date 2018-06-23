Rural Dangers For Young Drivers

There are more young driver crashes in urban areas than rural in 2006, but more than 70 percent of the youth killed in traffic collisions were in accidents on rural roads. That's according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which says almost half the fatality wrecks involved a young driver who was either speeding or driving too fast for the conditions. The patrol says inattention, the leading cause of all wrecks, is particularly potent on rural roads. The lack of seat belt use in rural areas is also a problem. Surveys show that seat belt use at rural schools is in the high 20 percent to low 30 percent range. Students in urban schools wear their seat belts more than 60 percent of the time.