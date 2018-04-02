Rural hospital sells its facility in hopes of becoming more efficient

COLUMBIA - A Kansas City company is working to make health care more efficient in Cooper County by constructing a new, smaller facility for Cooper County Memorial Hospital.

Rural Health Group - Consolidated bought the hospital for $3.9 million last week.

The number of beds will be reduced, according to Mike Conway, a former member of the board of trustees.

"The new hospital, when built, will be a minimum of 8 beds. We are actually licensed I think to over 50 beds at the hospital now but we probably have an average acute care since then somewhere between 3 or 4 so we don't need as many beds as we had," he said.

The hospital has been looking for a partner for the past three years. It is a stand alone rural hospital. Conway said it "felt the need to be a part of something bigger."

Trustees had three interviews with other potential partners.

Conway said most had a different vision of what the health community in Cooper County needs.

"Most of the entities we talked with saw Cooper County as needing a rural health clinic with doctors and some outpatient clinics but really no need for emergency rooms, no need for acute care admissions which is a little higher level of admission and we feel that would be short changing in the community," he said.

Rural Health Group - Consolidated agreed there was still a need for emergency rooms and acute care admissions. it also agreed to build a new hospital.

There has been a hospital in the area since 1918.