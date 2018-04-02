Rural Missouri man charged with killing his stepson

BOWLING GREEN (AP) — A rural northeast Missouri man is charged with fatally shooting his stepson.

Pike County Sheriff Stephen Korte said in a news release that 60-year-old Michael Allan Black, of Bowling Green, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 31-year-old Alexander Koch. He is jailed on $1 million cash bond. The prosecutor's office didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press asking whether Black had an attorney.

The release said the shooting happened Friday after Black and Koch had a physical altercation in the home they shared. Black is accused of leaving and returning about 15 minutes later. The release says Black then shot Koch in the abdomen as the men talked outside the home. Koch died about an hour later at a hospital.