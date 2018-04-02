Rush Limbaugh endorses Kinder in Missouri governor's race

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder is touting an endorsement from conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh in Missouri's four-way Republican primary for governor.

Kinder is running a radio ad in which Limbaugh recounts that he grew up with Kinder in Cape Girardeau and describes him as a lifelong close friend. Limbaugh's endorsement ad also touts Kinder's "conservative values."

Kinder is running in an Aug. 2 Republican primary that also includes former Missouri House Speaker and U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway, businessman John Brunner and former Navy SEAL officer Eric Greitens.

All four candidates have described themselves as conservatives.

Kinder's campaign said the Limbaugh ad started running across the state earlier this week.