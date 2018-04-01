Russell Blvd. Elementary dismisses early due to heating issue

COLUMBIA - A heating issue at Russell Blvd. Elementary School today caused school to dismiss at 1:10 p.m.

In an email to parents, Russell Blvd. Elementary Principal Dr. Brown said the school's heating system has a part that failed. The email says a replacement part will be delivered today, forcing the entire heating system to be turned off for 45 minutes.

The email goes on to say the repair could not wait until the end of the day in order to prevent further repair issues, and school dismissed at 1:10 p.m.

Buses were able to run drop off routes early.

The email says to contact the Russell Blvd. main office at (573) 214-3650 for any questions.