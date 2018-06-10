Russellville Builds New Sidewalks Next Spring

RUSSELLVILLE - A statewide committee called Safe Routes to School helps to improve sidewalks, crosswalks, bicycle facilities, walk to school promotional programs, walking school bus programs and bicycle/pedestrian safety education. Russellville will be getting new sidewalks next spring through this committee. Safe Routes to School hired an engineer to begin the design for the sidewalks in Russellville.

Many residents are upset because they say they have been waiting years for Russellville to improve its sidewalk conditions. Resident Mark Knoblett walks three miles a day and he says, "I just kind of wonder what's taking them so long on their sidewalks, it's been a year or two and I haven't heard anything about it."

The Missouri Department of Transportation's central district has been given $3.1 million during the 2012-2013 year for transportation enhancement projects. The federal enhancement funding consists of 18 counties. All local communities are eligible to apply to help improve their specific area.

"Eligible projects can include bicycle and pedestrian facilities, streetscape improvements or other projects that improve the community's transportation experience," said MoDOT Transportation Planning Specialist Dion Knipp. "These funds cannot be used for highway construction."