Russellville Man Killed in Overturn Accident

RUSSELLVILLE - A Russellville man is dead after a Saturday morning accident.

The Missouri State Highway says Joshua Ortbals, 37, was traveling eastbound on Jefferson Road when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a large tree. The car overturned and came to rest on its wheels.

The accident was reported just after 5 a.m. Sunday, but troopers do not know the exact time of the accident.

Ortbals was not wearing a seatbelt.