Russellville Parents Hold Pancake Breakfast Event

The Russellville PTO served 275 people at a pancake breakfast on Sunday morning as part of a fundraiser to make safety upgrades at the district's schools.

According to a news release, the tragedy in Newtown was a "wake-up" call for area residents.

Parents raised $2,500 and the proceeds will go to replacing doors and locks at the elementary and middle school buildings.