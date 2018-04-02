Ryan Ferguson's Dad and Lawyer to Hold News Conference

COLUMBIA - Ryan Ferguson's dad, Bill Ferguson, and his lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, will hold a news conference at the Tiger Hotel in Columbia at 4:15 p.m., according to Zellner's office. Bill has been advocating for his son's release from prison for years since his conviction. He recently went on a tour across the country in a specially made car trying to prove Ryan's innocence.

Zellner is a Chicago-based civil rights lawyer, who started representing Ryan during his appeal process.

The news conference follows the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals publishing an opinion on the Ryan Ferguson case Tuesday, which orders Ferguson's convictions to be vacated, meaning he could be released from the state's custody in two weeks if the state does not refile charges. Ferguson was convicted in the 2001 murder of Columbia Daily Tribune sports writer Kent Heitholt.