Ryan Ferguson's Evidentiary Hearing Comes to a Close

5 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Friday, April 20 2012 Apr 20, 2012 Friday, April 20, 2012 11:54:00 AM CDT April 20, 2012 in News
By: Jessica Smith and Kylie McGivern

COLE COUNTY - Ryan Ferguson's week-long evidentiary hearing came to a close early Friday afternoon at Cole County Courthouse. The final findings must be given to Judge Green by June 15th, and he is expected to make a decision shortly after. 

Korey Iranpour was the sole witness who testified Friday morning. He went to high school with Ryan Ferguson and Chuck Erickson, but says he was closer friends with Erickson. Iranpour described an occasion in 2003, when he, Erickson, and some friends went to drink at Iranpour's mother's home. Iranpour described the situation as "unusual," because Erickson was visibly upset. Iranpour found Erickson on the back porch, knelt down with his back to the wall, tearing up, crying. 

Iranpour described the following conversation in Friday's testimony: 

Iranpour: "What's wrong?"
Erickson: "Man, I don't want to talk about it."

...

Erickson:"Have you ever done something that you regret so much?"
Iranpour: "I'm a human being, I've done a lot of things I regret."

Erickson: "I'm going to have to live with this the rest of my life."
Iranpour: "What are you talking about?"
Erickson: "I can' talk to you about this right now."

Iranpour says he never knew about Kent Heitholt's murder, even though he admitted it was a big case. 

"I wasn't really a news advocate back then, so I didn't even hear of Kent Heitholt until Ryan and Chuck got arrested," Iranpour said. 

Police came in contact with Iranpour a couple days after their arrest, but he was never asked to testify in trial. 

The prosecution then played audio recordings of conversations between Erickson and his parents, Marianne and Jonathan. 

"She [Kathleen Zellner, Ferguson's attorney] thinks that if Ryan's case is dropped...she thinks my case would be dropped too," Erickson said. 

When Zellner gave the defense's closing arguments, she said, "I've never been in a courtroom where so many people have admitted to lying in a trial," emphasizing that a jury needs to decide who is telling the truth. 

"Everything is wrong about this case. It makes absolutely no sense. A new jury needs to evaluate this," Zellner said. 

"We could spend years trying to sort out the changes in Erickson's story," Zellner said. "This issue with Mr. Erickson fades in comparison to Jerry Trump."

Zellner said there was no motivation, nothing to get out of Trump coming forward and saying he lied in trial. 

Zellner described Trump's testimony in trial as, "only someone with a lot of legal knowledge could come up with," referring to Trump's story of receiving a newspaper article in prison from his wife, with pictures of Ferguson and Erickson. Trump said Judge Kevin Crane, Boone County Prosecutor at the time, made up that story. 

Crane denied ever telling witnesses how to testify. 

"They are either both innocent, or they're both guilty," Zellner said of Ferguson and Erickson, but said the defense presented clear and convincing evidence that there was a  "manifest injustice." 

"Now everybody's card are on the table. The court needs to just call this what it is and give him a new trial," Zellner said. 

If Judge Green decides in Ferguson's favor, charges are vacated. Meaning, Boone County will then decide on retrial. The losing side in this case will likely appeal, moving Ferguson's case to the Western Appellate Court, then most likely the Missouri Supreme Court.

In the prosecution's closing arguments, 

"We wanted to show why the evidence changed. And that gives you insight on why you should reject the credibility of the recantations," Ted Bruce said, continuing on that Zellner, "obviously" can't prove the recantations are true. 

Bruce picked holes in Erickson's story, such as restating his fear of the death penalty. Bruce said the death penalty wasn't even an option for individuals 17 years old or younger. 

Bottom line: Judge Green can rule in Ferguson's favor that the convictions be vacated, then Boone County will have a period of time to decide to retry him. Or, the judge can uphold Ryan's convictions as they currently stand. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
COLUMBIA - The induction of two new board members, a board presidential election and appropriations of a $30 million bond... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
Committee plans to release Greitens investigation infomation Wednesday
COLUMBIA - The House Special Investigative Committee met for another closed-door meeting Monday afternoon. Committee member Gina Mitten, D-St.... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 5:17:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
Kansas City water slide designer says not guilty in boy's death
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The designer of a waterslide where a 10-year-old Kansas boy was decapitated has pleaded... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 4:02:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Continuous News

Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
Students prepare for future careers through hands-on simulations
FAYETTE - A Central Methodist University employee says some college students lack the knowledge of what they could encounter in... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
MoDOT offers discounts to increase Amtrak ridership
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is offering train ride discounts in an effort to increase Amtrak ridership.... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 3:05:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
Jefferson City new board members have different approaches to upcoming rezoning
JEFFERSON CITY – One new member of the Jefferson City Public Schools Board of Education views not breaking up current... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Changes coming to Missouri work zones
Changes coming to Missouri work zones
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will start using temporary rumble strips in high-traffic work zones to alert... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
McCaskill raises $3.9M for Missouri re-election bid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A spokeswoman for Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill's campaign says she raised roughly $3.9... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:50:32 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
Weekly Wellness: Cooking with Healthy Oils
COLUMBIA - As a health coach, I’m asked by clients “what is the healthiest oil to cook with?” The answer... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 12:00:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in Weekly Wellness

Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
Macon Police make drug arrest at residence with small children
MACON - Macon Police said it responded to the 100 block of East Bourke Street Friday to assist the... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 11:22:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
Leader of Mexico-to-Springfield meth ring convicted
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a man who led a $1 million methamphetamine ring... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 10:41:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
UPDATE: Prosecutors: Greitens' 'victim' under siege
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on allegations against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens related to a 2015 extramarital... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 8:52:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
Cold weather gives gardeners a frozen-thumb
MOBERLY - The winter-like weather has plagued the midwest, causing nursery owners to close up shop at a time they... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 6:44:00 AM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
Winter weather in April: Climate change not to blame
COLUMBIA - Are warmer temperatures in the Arctic behind mid-Missouri's rare April snow? According to Atmospheric Science MU Professor... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 7:49:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Administrators break ground on new music center
Administrators break ground on new music center
COLUMBIA -Administrators and donors broke ground Sunday for the MU School of Music's new music center. The construction site... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 5:23:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Daniel Boone Regional Library holds quilt exhibit
Daniel Boone Regional Library holds quilt exhibit
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library kicked off its 2018 Quilt Exhibit Sunday. The exhibit will showcase nearly... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 12:06:00 PM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Fundraising event will help struggling veterans
Fundraising event will help struggling veterans
COLUMBIA - The Veterans of Foreign War held a wine-tasting fundraiser event on Sunday afternoon. Proceeds raised will be used... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, April 08 2018 Apr 8, 2018 Sunday, April 08, 2018 6:29:00 AM CDT April 08, 2018 in News

Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
COLUMBIA - MU Medical School Students, MU Health Workers and members of the community shaved their heads for a good... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 37°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2am 35°
3am 34°
4am 33°
5am 33°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:07a
Inside Edition
1:37a
Paid Program
2:07a
Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda
1:00a
Top 30
1:30a
Page Six TV
2:00a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
8:01p
Rise
9:00p
Chicago Med
7:00p
The Flash
8:00p
Black Lightning
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld