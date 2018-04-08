Ryan Ferguson's Father Files Petition to Free Son

JEFFERSON CITY - Bill Ferguson, father of convicted murderer Ryan Ferguson, filed a petition Monday morning at the Cole County Courthouse asking for the court to order a new trial. Ferguson said this is the most significant filing in the case since 2004. Ryan Ferguson was convicted for the Halloween 2001 murder of Columbia Tribune Sports Editor Kent Heitholt.

Ferguson was convicted in part on the strength of testimony from accomplice Chuck Erickson. Erickson plead guilty to the crime and implicated Ferguson in the murder. But Erickson has since recanted and now says Ferguson did not commit the murder.

Ferguson considers this new evidence in the case and accuses then-prosecutor Kevin Crane of withholding evidence at trial that would have been favorable to Ferguson's defense.

"This is the first step to Ryan's freedom," Ferguson said.