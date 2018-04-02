S.W.A.T. team arrests suspect in arson investigation

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department S.W.A.T. team and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) were activated Sunday when Mehrdad Fotoohighiam barricaded himself inside his house to resist arrest.

An arrest warrant was issued for Fotoohighiam Friday for Arson in the first degree as a result of an investigation conducted by the Columbia Police and Fire Departments into a residential structure fire that occurred in the 3400 block of Rock Quarry Road in December of 2014.

At approximately 10:25 p.m. Saturday, officers confirmed that Fotoohighiam was in a residence located on Carrick Court, and attempted to serve the arrest warrant.

Fotoohighiam resisted arrest by barricading himself inside the residence.

Officers attempted multiple avenues of communication, but received no response from Fotoohighiam.

Fotoohighiam's lack of response, and information received about Fotoohighiam's possible access to firearms inside the residence, resulted in the officers requesting the services of Columbia Police Department S.W.A.T. team and CNT.

Members of the S.W.A.T. team and CNT arrived on the scene at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. After a seven hour standoff, officers were able to take Fotoohighiam into custody at 6:50 a.m.

No injuries were reported during the process of Fotoohighiam's arrest.