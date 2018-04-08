Sacred Heart Celebrates Posadas

For the first time it's having "posadas" for anyone who wants to participate.

"One of the members of the parish of the Hispanic community asked, could we celebrate the posada, and I said sure," according to Francine Koehler of the church.

The word posadas means lodging in Spanish and the celebration focuses around the song titled "Posadas."

The Sacred Heart parishioner Maria Lopez said, "When Mary and Joseph were going to give birth to Jesus they had to flee from the other country, so they had to find a place to stay, and that's the whole meaning of the song, that they've now found a place to stay."

The group started with scripture readings and praying the rosary. Then they went outside to sing. When they perform the posadas they do it out here, one group standing outside and the other inside.

When you come you get a pamphlet that offers an English and Spanish version so anyone can sing along. Lopez says in Mexico, families go house to house singing posadas and end the night with a celebration.

"Having this tradition here brings a lot of memories from back home," says Lopez.

Around 40 people came to each posadas at Sacred Heart.

In Mexico posadas is celebrated from Dec. 16 to Dec. 24. Sacred Heart had four posadas this year and hopes to continue it next year.