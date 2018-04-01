Sacrifices Needed From Governors to Avert Floods

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Months of historic flooding along the Missouri River have governors pledging to join forces to prevent future disasters. But achieving that goal will likely require unpopular sacrifices.

Flood experts say serious, long-term disaster prevention requires a new approach to controlling the nation's longest river.

But many of the options, such as allowing the river to expand naturally, could have serious consequences for the eight states along the river, including less water for boating and fishing, severely limited barge traffic and reduced hydropower generation.

Governors from most of those states will likely discuss those issues when they meet Friday in Omaha, Neb., one of the cities that spent millions protecting infrastructure from flooding this year. The commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers northwest district also will attend.