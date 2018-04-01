Sad End in Mysterious Abandoned Baby Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police have found the body of a woman whose infant was abandoned at a St. Louis County apartment complex, and are now searching for whoever killed her.

Authorities had been searching for 30-year-old Ebony Jackson since her 3-month-old son was found at 5 a.m. Friday in the interior hallway of an apartment complex in Breckenridge Hills. Her car turned up Tuesday morning on a desolate St. Louis street. Hours later, her body was found in the trunk.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

Jackson is originally from East St. Louis, Ill., before moving to Oklahoma City. She was in the St. Louis area for a visit but relatives had not heard from her since Thursday.

The baby was unharmed.