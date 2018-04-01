Safe Havens For The Homeless

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The city of St. Louis says it has a new strategy for helping the homeless, and it should make downtown residents and businesses happier too. Today, the city will open what it describes as the first of four "safe havens" for the homeless. It's a place for the homeless to dine, and use showers, bathrooms, laundry facilities, computers -- even watch movies. It's NOT an emergency shelter, although the safe haven does have beds at another location. It's designed to get people off the street and into needed services. The homeless had been using a downtown park, but residents and businesses objected, saying they're an annoyance.