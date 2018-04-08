Safer Bus Rides for Fulton Students

"We've got young ones, they're excited, they're going to take off running here and there," said Patsy Macklye, director of transportaion. "'Just really be aware of your surroundings,' thats what I tell my drivers."

Ruth Toosleyhas made it her duty for almost 30 years to protect her student passengers.

"You have to make sure their backpacks aren't getting caught and they didn't lose a paper and run under the bus," she explained. "You just have to pay attention and make sure they are safe away from the bus before they move."

Other drivers need to stop and wait when the bus arm pops out or they will get a traffic ticket.

"If someone went through the stop sign, you had to get a description of their car, you had to get their licence plate, but you also had to know what that driver looked like," said Toosley.

Now, all the bus driver needs is your licence plate number and the vehicle's owner will get the ticket, no matter who was driving. Tickets could cost up to $100.

"I think it will be much better," Toosley added. "I believe we won't have to do so many things and pay attention to the children."

Parents can also teach their children about school bus safety, in preparation for the first day of classes.