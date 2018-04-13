SafeTrek app assists users in getting home safe

COLUMBIA- An app created in Columbia called SafeTrek works to assist users, primarily women who are walking home in the dark. The app was developed by college students, for college students, but mid-Missouri authorities are finding other citizens are downloading it as well.

SafeTrek requires the user to open the app, hold their thumb down on the censor, and release once they get to their destination safely. Once the user releases the censor it prompts you to enter a pass code you previously set up. If the user does not enter the pass code within ten seconds, the app automatically calls certified emergency medical call centers.

Captain Jeff Shoemaker of the Jefferson City Police Department said while he would encourage his wife and daughter to download the app, there are some problems with its accuracy.

"Depending on cell phone towers, the call could be directed to the wrong jurisdiction and that does happen, but also the attacker could easily see the call was being made and cancel the call."

Callaway County Chief Investigator, Lt. Clay Chism says the app is a step in the right direction.

"We always encourage our citizens to do whatever it takes to stay safe, but we always encourage them to be aware of their surroundings and not rely on technology."

SafeTrek can be downloaded in the app store with a $2.99 a month subscription.