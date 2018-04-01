Safety agency investigates Springfield FedEx incident

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after a FedEx employee became trapped in a conveyor belt at a Springfield distribution center.

The agency announced Tuesday that an investigation has been opened.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Springfield Fire Department responded to a call about the incident just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Assistant chief Randy Villines says the employee was freed in about 30 minutes and transported to a local hospital with moderate to severe injuries to his arm.

FedEx spokeswoman Allie Addoms says the company will fully cooperate with OSHA during its investigation.