Safety Day a Splash

On Sunday, some local kids and parents learned how to play it safe in the pool. For parents, it's all eyes on deck.

"When children get around water they become very excited," said parent Laura Coe.



And that means parents have to stay alert.

"They just want to run, jump in.They don't think about that little window of time you have before you drown," said Coe.

At Water Safety Day in Columbia at the Macher Aquatic Center kids and parents learned safety techniques that can save lives.

"There's so many pools, so many water places out there that, like everyone should know how to swim. And I enjoy teaching with the kids, and its just like..a survival thing," said Adam Johnson, lifeguard.

Kids learned what to do if a friend dives in the shallow end and hits their head. Lifeguards also showed how to wear a life preserver a nd give CPR.

"You read about children that were unsupervised or something happened and they drowned. It goes through your mind-what could you have done in that situation to have changed the outcome," said Coe.

And for Coe, that hits right home. Several years ago one of her neighbor's children died at home from a swimming pool accident. C ases like that are why lifeguards enjoy spreading safety tips.

"It's good for everybody to get a little bit of information somehow, someway. Maybe they'll remember it and save a life," said Johnson.

The organizers of the event stress the importance to not leave children around a pool without adult supervision. They suggest locking access to a pool either with doors or a pool fence if you're on the porch, a nd they urge families to always have a clear view of the pool if kids are swimming.