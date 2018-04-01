Safety Experts Emphasize Bicycle Helmet Use

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Women's and Children's Hospital and Kohl's teamed up Friday morning and gave away 50 bicycle helmets to children. The first 50 children 14-years-old and younger received a free helmet and fitting.

Trained safety experts were in attendance to offer tips and answer questions regarding bicycle safety.

According to a survey done by the CDC, in 2012 in the U.S. 800 bicyclists were killed and there were an estimated 515,000 bicycle-related injuries that required a emergency room visit. The CDC reports half of the incidents involved children and adolescents under the age of 20. Approximately 26,000 of the bycicle-related injuries to children and adolescents were traumatic brain injuries.

A $31,125 donation will allow Kohl's safety store to continue to assist Mid-Missouri families who do not have the financial means to purchase safety items such as booster seats, child safety seats, personal flotation devices, and reflective devices.