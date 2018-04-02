Safety First at the Fair

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said once again, 2006 hosted big crowds prompting law enforcement to look out for their number one concern.

"People getting intoxicated, causing problems on the grounds," said Sergeant Ron Skiles. "And the way we control that is with officer presence."

More officers from the sheriff's department were on the ground for the fair and they said it made a big difference. But as Boone county winds down, Cole county is starting up and they're hoping to use a similar approach.

"Last year we had some problems with some break-ins, some fights and stuff in the parking lot, so this year we've increased our roving patrol," said Captain John Wheeler from the Cole County Sheriff's Department.

But that's not the only safety issue the Cole County Sheriff's Department said they'll be looking out for.

"We're real concerned about heat for the first three days, and so are the Jaycees," said Wheeler. "So much so that we're going to have some ice water set up at our command post free for the public."

The Cole county fair begins Monday at 5 pm and runs through August 5th.