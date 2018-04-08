Safety First on Fourth

Weather will play a major safety role this year.

"It's been hot and dry, for several days we haven't had any rain, and you can see the grass is drying out," Blomenkamp explained. "This is not a good time to be shooting off fireworks. But, if you are going to shoot off fireworks, it's important to do it right."

Blomenkamp suggests lighting fireworks at arm's length, avoid reaching over fireworks and step away quickly after lighting them. Always shoot fireworks straight up rather than to the side, and have a bucket of water ready to douse any flames. And remember, fireworks are illegal in many mid-Missouri incorporated areas, including Columbia.