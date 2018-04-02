Safety Restrictions for Fireworks

"In the past, we had some problems with traffic coordination and fireworks were being fired in the facilities of the airport," said Capt. Michael Smith. "So, this year, we had to impose some special parking restrictions and we will have enforcement."

People can't get to the river near the fireworks launch area from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. on Independence Day, and police will allow only people who have a special pass inside the airport fence. But, the parking lot to the west of the airport building is open to public.

Police also will prohibit alcohol, private fireworks and parking on both sides of Mokane Road.

However, local residents understand the reason for the restrictions.

"It's for the public safety," said Dora Bryan. "It's not discrimination, it's not trying to keep the public from seeing what we actually pay tax dollars for. It's because of their own safety."

Jefferson City police encourage people to enjoy the fireworks, but to be ready for traffic delays before and after the event.