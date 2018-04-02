Sailor's Debt and Desertion

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Crushing debt, not a desire to avoid military service, is being blamed for a sailor from Missouri's decision to leave his naval base and return home. That's according to Seaman Apprentice Justin Burns, who was arrested on desertion charges May 26 at his home in Cape Girardeau, about 100 miles south of St. Louis. Also arrested at the home was Seaman Recruit Zachari Valentin of Council Bluffs, Iowa. Both were listed as deserters from the USS Carr, stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. In an email and interview with the Southeast Missourian newspaper published today, Burns says he and his wife were $22,000 in debt, in part because of a kidney ailment that left her hospitalized. Burns says he always planned to eventually return to the ship.