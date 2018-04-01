Sailors Arrested in SE Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Cape Girardeau police say an anonymous tip led to the arrest of two young sailors on charges of desertion. 22 year-old Seaman Apprentice Justin Burns of Cape Girardeau and Seaman Recruit Zachari Valentin of Council Bluffs, Iowa, were arrested Saturday at Burns' home. Both were listed as deserters from the USS Carr, a frigate stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. The Navy said Burns was declared a deserter in April, and Valentine on May first. A member of the armed forces who fails to report to duty is first listed as an unauthorized absence. Generally, commanders wait 30 days before listing a service member as a deserter. Burns enlisted in the Navy in April 2006. Valentin enlisted in July. A typical tour of duty for a young sailor on his or her first vessel is three to five years.