Saint Louis Symphony receives $50,000 in grants

2007

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra is receiving grants to support its education programs. The National Endowment for the Arts has awarded a grant of $30,000 to support the Orchestra's "Adopt-A-School" program this academic year. Under the program, the orchestra collaborates closely with a few area schools to provide in-depth and ongoing music education throughout the year. A $15,000 grant from the William E. Weiss Foundation will support professional development opportunities for orchestra musicians. A $5,000 grant from The Booksource in St. Louis will allow musicians to continue reading a book aloud to students and enhancing the story with live music examples.