Sale Barns Getting Alerts About Stolen Livestock

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - Thieves will have a tougher time selling livestock at Missouri sale barn auctions now that law enforcement has begun sending alerts about stolen cattle to the businesses.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol approached sale barns with the idea of putting them on a list of places that get alerts so stolen livestock doesn't make it to the auction block.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports cattle often are easy and lucrative targets for thieves. The animals can be sold at reputable sale barns without the owner's knowledge if proper precautions aren't put into place.

Many sale barn owners say they already are taking measures to make sure they're dealing with legitimate livestock. The Missouri Cattlemen's Association says the alerts so far have been successful.