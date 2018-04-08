Sales Tax Holiday Weekend

"It would cost a lot. A typical pack of crayons would cost me about 3 bucks, and I can get them for little or nothing this weekend," said Crystal Wallenmeyer of Jefferson City.

She joined swarms of shoppers trying to save as much as possible.

"I think it's a great thing," Wallenmeyer added. "I know very few counties do, but every little bit helps."

Cole County didn't participate in the county sales tax holiday, but Target employees were kept on their toes anyway.

"We have a lot more guests coming into the store and it's hard trying to keep up with the in-stocks, keeping the school supplies in, and electronics and soap and the basics."

But, Wallenmeyer said the hassle is worth it.

"We do this every year, typically the first day it starts," she said. "We come out and try to just get everything done and over with."

Even though many mid-Missouri cities and counties don't participate in the local sales tax holiday, shoppers can still avoid paying state sales tax.

The tax holiday lasts through this Sunday, Aug. 6.