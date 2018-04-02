Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Begins

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Back-to-school shoppers, now is the time to stock up. Today marks the beginning of Missouri's sales tax holiday weekend. No state sales tax will be collected statewide on back-to-school items, from clothing to notebooks and pencils to computers, up to a certain amount. Local sales taxes are also waived in parts of the state, though cities and counties could choose to keep collecting their tax during this period. This year, 169 cities and 51 counties opted out of offering the tax break, roughly as many as last year. Supporters contend the tax break is good for families whose expenses pile up this time of year, and could draw more shoppers to stores. Opponents say local governments can't afford to give up the tax revenue they depend on.