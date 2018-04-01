Saline Co. Teen Dies in Car Accident

SALINE COUNTY - A Saline County teen died Friday morning in a two-car accident in which his vehicle was struck on the driver's side at an intersection.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Jeffrey R. Pycke of Slater was driving eastbound on Missouri Route 240. The patrol said 19-year-old Dusty A Reeves of Miami was northbound on Thompson Lane when he pulled into Pycke's path.

The patrol responded to the accident around 9:27 a.m., and the Saline County coroner pronounced Reeves dead at the scene.