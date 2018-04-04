Saline County Launches Economic Development Plan

MARSHALL - The Marshall-Saline Development Corporation (MSDC) completed its economic development strategic plan, and introduced and launched it publicly Wednesday night in Marshall.

Elected officials from across the state, including several mayors and presiding commissioners from the area spoke at the event.

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, D-Kansas City, drove more than 80 miles to join the event. He said it's exciting to see so many people participate on the night before the anticipated snow storm. And he said he was impressed by the plan.

"One of the things they have decided to do is to market this area internationally. There are things that can be done with companies in South Asia, and probably Europe," Cleaver said.

Many representatives for local businesses promoted themselves at the event.

Scott Hartwig, CEO for the Red Cross Pharmacy, Inc., said this plan could bring people together to make a difference and help develop the economy not just in Saline County but other surrounding counties.