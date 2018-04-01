Salisbury man dies in Paris Road crash caused by slick roads

COLUMBIA - A man died Wednesday after a car accident Columbia police believe may have been caused by slick roads.

Police said Virgil W. Elliott II, 33, was driving a 1995 Chevy Astro Van north in the 4700 block of Paris Road when he lost control, fish-tailed, and crossed the center turn lane. Police said Damon C. Ballenger, 44, was driving a City of Columbia garbage truck headed south on Paris Road and could not avoid the vehicle.

Columbia fire personnel took Elliott from the car and EMS workers transferred him to University Hospital where medical staff pronounced him dead.

Columbia police reported road conditions due to weather as a factor in the accident. Officers do not believe either driver was impaired by drugs or alcohol.

As of 9 a.m., Troop F of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a total of 13 accidents in mid-Missouri and two injuries. Troop F covers 13 mid-Missouri counties including Boone, Cooper and Callaway counties.

Columbia police said law enforcement responded to 17 accidents since 7 a.m. As of 12 p.m., responders were working another 19 active accidents.

Police said most accidents they saw were caused by drivers losing control on wet roads. Officers are urging people to drive cautiously because the roads can be slick even if they appear to be safe.