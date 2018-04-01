Salisbury Panthers 2011

Last year, the Salisbury Panthers rolled to an impressive 8-0 start, which surprised a great many people. Their only losses came from a very talented Westran team and eventually a solid Princeton squad in the playoffs, finalizing their season at 9-2. Certainly Salisbury is riding high on such an accomplishment, dwarfing their still exemplary 7-4 record from 2009. It seems Coach Kirk Stott, in his third season as head coach, is cooking up a recipe for continuous improvement out of his hard working and dedicated players. Once again at the beginning of a new season, Stott's philosophy asserts "Success comes to us only when everyone buys into the system and tries to outwork their opponent on every play." His leadership tends to trickle down through his coaching staff to the upperclassmen and eventually to those younger players who "step up tremendously" to every challenge. Class: 1

Conference: Lewis and Clark

Head Coach: Kirk Stott

Years at School: 5

Record at School: 25-18

Overall Record: 25-18

Offensive Starters Returning: 6

Defensive Starters Returning: 6

Total Returning Lettermen: 10

2010 Overall Record: 9-2

2010 Playoff Record: 0-1 For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.