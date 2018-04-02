Salisbury Panthers 2012

For the Salisbury Panthers, success has been as natural as the August humidity in Missouri. Their run in the 2000s is almost unrivaled.

The only thing they seem to be missing is a state championship but semmeingly every year they are making a run into November, just not lasting long enough.

The Panthers have a high powered offense that churned out an average of over 300 yards rushing and 42 points per game as well.

