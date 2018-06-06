Salisbury Woman Dies in Crash

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Wrong-Way Fatal,0077Woman, 19, killed by car headed wrong way COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A young Missouri woman is dead after a car traveling the wrong way on U-S 63 slammed into her car near Columbia Saturday night. The highway patrol says 19-year-old Heidi Strodtman of Salisbury was traveling north when the southbound vehicle struck hers. The driver of the other car -- 47-year-old Don Thompson of Mexico -- was seriously hurt. The driver of a third car involved in the crash was not hurt. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-23-07 1109EDT