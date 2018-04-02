Salmonella Found in Cantaloupe Causes Recall

FRESNO, Calif. — DFI Marketing Inc. is voluntarily recalling cantaloupe because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella was found on a single sample of cantaloupe during routine testing conducted at a terminal market as part of a USDA testing program.

According to a press release, the company is voluntarily recalling this product out of an abundance of caution and no illnesses have been reported.

DFI has determined the suspected cantaloupes include approximately 28,000 cartons of bulk-packed product. All cantaloupes are packed in a DFI brand carton and "826 CALIFORNIA WESTSIDE" is stamped in black on the carton.

The company packed the cantaloupes on August 26 and may have been distributed from August 27 to September 10 primarily to retail customers. DFI distributed to the following states and country: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentuckym, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Mexico.

DFI stated that the majority of this recalled product is no longer in commerce.

Customers who may have received this product are asked to contact DFI Marketing Inc. Consumers may throw away or return the product to the store in which the cantaloupe was purchased.